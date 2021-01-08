COVID-19 Mobility Tracking Impact – Points of Entry Analysis: December 23, 2020 – IOM Regional Office for the European Economic Area, the European Union and NATO

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has affected global and regional human mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 16,389,554 in the European Economic Area region (EEA) as of 30 December 2020 according to the World Health Organization (WHO). To better understand how the pandemic affects mobility at the Points of Entry (PoEs), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed an online tool and database which tracks changes in mobility at Points of Entry (airports, land and blue border crossing points). This includes preparedness and response measures to prevent, protect against, control and assist in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR). Among the mobility changes tracked by IOM are: 1) Movement restrictions on entry and/or exit, 2) Changes in visa requirements, 3) Restrictions applied to certain nationalities to disembark at this location, 4) Changes in identification documents needed to disembark, 5) Medical measures in place such as Health Staffing/Medical Personnel, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), Infection prevention and control (IPC) and Surveillance and Referral.

As of 23 December 2020, data was collected on 803 PoEs in 30 countries/territories/areas across the EEA region. These locations include: 476 land border crossings points, 188 airports, and 139 blue border crossing points (including sea, river and lake ports). This work is based on the information collected by or available to IOM Country Offices in the region. This PoEs brief analysis provides an overview of the changes of the operational status and mobility restrictions over time, between April and December 2020. It is important to note that not all data on PoEs have been updated every month, meaning that the trend displayed does not necessarily represent the current situation of all PoEs. In April 764 PoEs were assessed, followed by 786 in May, 787 in June, 795 in July, 808 in August, 813 in September, 812 in October, 795 in November, and lastly 803 in December.