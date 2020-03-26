COVID-19: Mercy Corps Issues Urgent Call to Protect Most Vulnerable

Global organization calls for $25 million to protect lifesaving assistance and help most in need

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The global organization Mercy Corps is issuing an urgent call for $25 million USD to protect the ongoing delivery of lifesaving aid and to meet the needs of tens of millions of vulnerable people around the world whose lives and livelihoods are most threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call for assistance follows the United Nations’ newly launched global humanitarian response plan - which calls on governments, businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals to raise almost $2 billion to fight COVID-19 in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.

“Our global response to this crisis is only as strong as its weakest link,” says Beth deHamel, interim Chief Executive Officer for Mercy Corps. “Donors must urgently provide flexible funding for frontline efforts by Mercy Corps and others to protect millions of vulnerable people, meet their most immediate needs and prepare for the worldwide economic shock of Coronavirus. This emergency is unprecedented, and requires a never-before-seen effort - starting now, and continuing over the months to come.”

Mercy Corps’ $25 million COVID-19 Resilience Fund will:

Protect against COVID-19. We will protect the most vulnerable who are most at risk. For example, in Northwest Syria, Mercy Corps is providing clean water and soap to families to help prevent the spread of the disease as much as possible in cramped and unsanitary conditions. In Pakistan, Mercy Corps is providing personal protective equipment and information on how medical teams and the public can protect themselves and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Meet immediate needs. As greater restrictions are placed on the daily interactions and trading that millions of people rely on to survive, Mercy Corps is supporting families and communities to meet their most urgent needs. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, we are providing small amounts of cash to 15,000 vulnerable families to purchase urgently needed items including food, soap and health care.

Prepare for economic shock. No country’s economy will be spared from the combined impact of the global recession, restrictions on movement and Coronavirus itself. Mercy Corps is drawing on decades of experience helping communities to survive and recover from the economic impact of crisis to support small-holder farmers and small businesses through this emergency.

Mercy Corps is partnering with governments, corporations, foundations, international institutions and individual donors to unlock the power and innovation of a global humanitarian community.

Anyone can donate to Mercy Corps’ efforts to provide emergency support to vulnerable families and communities during this crisis and beyond.