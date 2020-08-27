COVID-19 management in hotels and other entities of the accommodation sector - Interim guidance (25 August 2020)

Background

This document is an update of the interim guidance published on 31 March 2020 (1), which was developed by a review of WHO and UNWTO guidance documents and internal consultation at WHO, UNWTO and UNICEF, based on new knowledge available about COVID-19, including prevention of transmission and the management of suspected or confirmed cases. It is designed to cover hotels and other accommodation facilities of all sizes, including campsites, operating in the time of the current pandemic. Private tourism accommodation providers (2) are invited to follow the operating guidelines.

In addition, this document should be helpful for any authority involved in public health—including the International Health Regulations National Focal Point, local health authorities, local, provincial, and national health surveillance and response systems—to respond to a public health event in hotels and other establishments providing accommodation.

The present guidance should be used in conjunction with the continuously updated information on the WHO COVID-19 website (3) and should consider the SARS-CoV-2 transmission scenario.