COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Buddhist perspective

Lack of familiarity with cultural and religious practices on the part of personnel involved in the management of the dead can have serious consequences. This document provides guidance on the management, or handling, of the remains of people believed or confirmed to have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the context of Buddhism.

The document will aid in understanding Buddhist perspectives on management of the dead, and how last rites might be adapted to minimize the possible risk of further infection.

It is meant to give a practical overview of key recommendations for managing infectious human remains to practitioners, managers and planners, including decision-makers involved in the overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic.