COVID-19: Malteser International warns of looming hunger crisis

Cologne. Malteser International warns that the impact of the coronavirus emergency could increase the number of severely hungry people around the world in the coming months. “The COVID-19 pandemic and measures put in place to control its spread could push millions of people to the brink of starvation,” said Ingo Radtke, Secretary General of Malteser International.

“Many people in the countries where we work are daily wagers who have lost their income sources because of government-imposed restrictions. Many of them are now threatened by hunger. Farmers have not been able to grow or sell crops. Restrictions have also affected agricultural production and triggered shortages which have led to an increase in the prices of food items. In South Sudan, some 2,000 children who depend on the meal they get in school as part of our school feeding program will be facing devastating nutritional and health consequences as a result of school closures. We must act now to avert a hunger catastrophe by ensuring that vulnerable people are provided with essentials commodities.”

A recent World Food Programme (WFP) analysis reveals that some 265 million people – a figure twice as high as last year – could be dependent on food assistance by the end of 2020 due to the Coronavirus crisis.

"In almost all of our 28 project countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, lockdown measures have meant even more suffering for the vulnerable populations,” said Radtke. “We have already provided emergency food packages to 1,000 Venezuelans refugees in Colombia and 3600 families in need in Pakistan.”

Malteser International is urgently appealing for donations in order to meet the immediate needs of people who have lost their livelihoods in the coronavirus emergency. “In this global crisis, our solidarity is required to ensure that people in need survive,” said Radtke.

Note to editors:

Ingo Radtke, Malteser International's Secretary General, is available for interviews.

Press Contact:

Katharina Kiecol

Tel.: +49 (0)221 96441 181

katharina.kiecol(at)malteser-international.org