World
Covid-19 Learning Needs Assessment (May 2020)
Attachments
SETTING THE SCENE
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected communities all over the world with devastating impacts on individuals and communities worldwide. International aid organisations are also heavily impacted by the situation. The pandemic presents unprecedented challenges, and as a sector we need to have an accurate understanding of staff’s capacity needs in order to support effective programme implementation. Initiatives in the sector have and continue to assess the situation from an organisational and individual perspective to inform responses and programmes. This report is based on a Learning Needs Assessment (LNA) carried out by RedR UK on the organisational challenges and staff learning needs in the wake of COVID-19. There were 83 respondents from 45 humanitarian and development organisations globally, including INGOs, NGOs, faith-based organisations, UN agencies, clusters, and governmental bodies.
This report outlines findings from the RedR UK LNA and sectoral surveys and assessments on the challenges organisations are facing within the context of COVID-19. Based on this, capacity building needs and solutions are outlined, as well as next steps and recommendations.
MAIN FINDINGS
Shifting programme priorities: COVID-19 has led to a suspension of programmes or a shift in focus to COVID-19 programming across the sector.
As a result, respondents are having to undertake more remote management and delivery of programmes. Much interest has arisen around COVID-19 related programmes, while at the same time as organisations are making great efforts to keep existing programming going.
New ways of working: Staff or organisations are working from home, forced to consider alternative ways of service delivery and management and have been moved between projects.
COVID-19 specific content: Organisations mainly seek training on COVID19 specific topics, as well as Safety & Security, Management & Leadership, and Needs Assessment. Non-COVID-19 topics are requested with a COVID19 perspective (e.g. project management during COVID-19).
Shared priorities across language groups: The prioritisation of topics is similar across language groups, meaning that the same courses and resources could be developed and then translated, and still hold relevance.
Exchange of learning and best practices between contexts would also seem to hold value.
Organisation specific needs: All organisations state COVID-19 topics as the top priority, however priorities beyond this shift significantly based on type of organisation. Faith-based organisations identify Coordination and Protection as highly prioritized topics while for INGOs Proposal and Report Writing is important, and for NGOs Training of Trainers was more significant.