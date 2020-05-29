Covid-19 Learning Needs Assessment (May 2020)

SETTING THE SCENE

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected communities all over the world with devastating impacts on individuals and communities worldwide. International aid organisations are also heavily impacted by the situation. The pandemic presents unprecedented challenges, and as a sector we need to have an accurate understanding of staff’s capacity needs in order to support effective programme implementation. Initiatives in the sector have and continue to assess the situation from an organisational and individual perspective to inform responses and programmes. This report is based on a Learning Needs Assessment (LNA) carried out by RedR UK on the organisational challenges and staff learning needs in the wake of COVID-19. There were 83 respondents from 45 humanitarian and development organisations globally, including INGOs, NGOs, faith-based organisations, UN agencies, clusters, and governmental bodies.

This report outlines findings from the RedR UK LNA and sectoral surveys and assessments on the challenges organisations are facing within the context of COVID-19. Based on this, capacity building needs and solutions are outlined, as well as next steps and recommendations.

MAIN FINDINGS