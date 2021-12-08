COVID-19 Learning Losses: Rebuilding Quality Learning for All in the Middle East and North Africa [EN/AR]

Highlights

By the end of March 2020, all countries in the region had closed their schools’ physical premises as part of the measures put in place to contain the spread of the pandemic. Some had also suspended or cancelled teaching at the higher education level.

This report contributes to filling this evidence gap and includes a series of simulations of potential learning losses due to COVID-19 and exploration of their longer-term implications. The analysis is based on the Enabling learning for all framework, which outlines access, engagement and enabling environment as the three crucial enablers for learning, while the simulation assumptions are informed by the evidence on school closures and governments’ education-related responses, collected through the joint survey.