COVID-19 L3 Emergency - External Situation Report #15, 15 October 2020

Highlights

WFP has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. The announcement noted WFP’s impressive ability to intensify its efforts faced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Where there is conflict, there is hunger. And where there is hunger, there is often conflict. Today is a reminder that food security, peace and stability go together. Without peace, we cannot achieve our global goal of zero hunger; and while there is hunger, we will never have a peaceful world.” - WFP Executive Director David Beasley

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases is growing faster than ever. More than 37 million confirmed cases and over 1 million deaths have been reported worldwide to WHO.

Global extreme poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as COVID-19 compounds conflict and climate change, adding as many as 150 million extreme poor by 2021 according to the World Bank’s Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report.

WFP has published a September update to its Global Response to COVID-19 plan. The update describes how COVID-19 has compounded threats to food security, how generous donor support has enabled WFP to step up to respond to the immense challenges posed by the pandemic, and how WFP is working to build back better and ensure its assistance has a sustainable impact. Since the onset of the pandemic, WFP’s needs have grown considerably and are outpacing available funding. To meet needs over the next six months until March 2021, US$ 5.1 billion is required.

The third Progress Report for the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19 has been published. While humanitarian organizations are grateful for the money they have received, funding to date is less than 30 percent of the US$ 10 billion required. Acknowledging that the pandemic will continue to have an impact far into 2021, COVID-19 analyses and programming will be integrated into ‘regular’ humanitarian needs overviews and r esponse plans for 2021.

A growing improvement of the commercial airfreight market as well as more available supply of health items and a clearer idea of remaining cargo requirements has led WFP to begin discussions with partners on a gradual phase-out of WFP’s free-to-user cargo services over the next two months. To-date, over 77,000 m3 of cargo has been dispatched on behalf of 62 organizations to 169 countries – enough cargo to fill over 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools.