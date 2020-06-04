COVID-19 L3 Emergency - External Situation Report #09 (4 June 2020)

Highlights

The WFP family tragically lost two front line colleagues to COVID-19 over the past few weeks in Yemen and Sudan. We express our heartfelt condolences to their respective families during this extremely difficult time, and we are doing our best to support them. WFP reconfirms its commitment to ensuring a safe environment for our staff whilst delivering the essential assistance required for those who need it most.

There is growing evidence that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to deepen existing hunger amongst vulnerable populations. Ongoing insecurity, the lack of resources, and constrained access to food is worsening food insecurity. A revised global plan will be available by July for discussion with stakeholders- including the donor community. COVID-19 is exacerbating pre-existent regional crises (record global food insecurity & displacement, West Africa, South Africa drought, Insecurity in Middle East, Venezuela, Desert Locust) potentially leading to unprecedented levels of hunger in 2020/2021. Globally, needs-based plans have increased by 18 percent since March for the period of June-December 2020, and are expected to increase further.

WFP’s operational analytical group has identified the primary countries of concern which require attention based on heightened food insecurity, scale of operations and operational complexity.

During a World Bank event on 26 May, WFP's Chief Economist highlighted how the pandemic is further exacerbating poverty. The discussion focused on factors that can trigger food supply chain disruptions, the implications of such disruptions on poverty, and the measures that WFP is taking to help countries mitigate the potential effects of this crisis on the world’s poor.

WFP and its partners appealed for urgent funding for Yemen as highlighted during the virtual pledging conference this week. Over 20 million Yemenis are food insecure, with nearly 10 million facing severe hunger and the COVID-19 pandemic risks worsening the situation significantly.

Around half of the country’s health facilities have shuttered and Yemen currently lacks the means to provide life-saving support to the millions displaced by ongoing conflict. As COVID-19 ravages through Yemen at an unknown rate, the UN is appealing for US$ 2.4 billion to help people struggling to access the most basic services – including their battle with hunger.