COVID-19 L3 Emergency - External Situation Report #07 (10 May 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
- On Thursday, the UN along with the World Food Programme called for swift and determined action to avoid the most destabilizing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a revised Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) to fight the spread of the coronavirus in fragile countries.
- WFP is focusing efforts on mobilizing the resources it needs to provide food assistance to the 100 million people it sets out to reach in 2020. However, a further 130 million could be driven into severe hunger in low- and middle-income countries due to the socio-economic fallout from COVID-19. WFP is dedicated to safeguarding more vulnerable populations at risk of slipping into hunger in 2020 by working with governments and other partners to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- WFP will seek to augment its humanitarian response wherever needed and possible. The updated GHRP indicates that US$1.4 billion is required to respond to rising food needs but, so far, this refers only to the imminent food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 64 priority countries. WFP continues to conduct country-level assessments and aims to ascertain a comprehensive picture of urgent additional food requirements by June.
- In parallel, WFP is developing a framework to support governments in addressing and mitigating the socio-economic impacts from the spread of the coronavirus on its vulnerable populations.
- WFP’s proven expertise in data and analytics, technical advice, advocacy and operational support - including our agility to adapt programmes, such as between cash or food-based transfers - makes us an ideal partner with which to respond to the crisis.
- WFP’s logistics services will continue to provide the backbone for global COVID-19 efforts, enabling humanitarian and health workers on the frontlines of the pandemic to stay and deliver. Sustaining this part of the operation through 2020 will cost an estimated US$965 million, and adequate funding will be crucial to enable the global COVID-19 response in the world’s most fragile settings.
- On behalf of the humanitarian and health communities, WFP launched its cargo and passenger air services last week. The first cargo flight departed 30 April from Liège (Belgium) and the first passenger flight took place on 1 May between Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Accra (Ghana).