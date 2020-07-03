COVID-19: Integration of Child Protection in Return to School - Messages for Children and Adolescents Returning to School - East Asia and Pacific Region

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on children, adolescents and their families. Sadly, during containment measures children’s mental health may have been impacted and they may have been exposed to violence, abuse and exploitation. Further, children in households affected by the financial impact of containment measures may be at risk of exploitation and harmful traditional practices.

These impacts of COVID-19 might affect both school attendance and school attainment in the short- and long-term. As schools reopen, teachers and other school personnel can play a key role in protecting and supporting their students.

Teachers and other trusted school personnel may be the first contact for children outside of their family after months of home confinement, allowing children the opportunity to report concerns related to abuse and violence. This may be the first time that students who are suffering abuse and harm or who are struggling to cope with the impact of COVID-19 and containment can be identified.

Returning to school may also expose children to distress and violence, as a result of stigma and bullying because of associations with COVID-19.

The following messages have been developed to support communication, primarily with children and adolescents, on violence, abuse and student well-being. In particular, they are designed to: raise awareness on types of abuse and violence and the right of children to be protected; raise awareness on well-being; provide them with information on how to report their concerns and access support; and prevent stigma, discrimination and bullying associated with COVID-19. Country Offices are encouraged to contextualise the messages.

These messages can be adapted and used on posters or other types media.

These messages are intended to complement - COVID-19: Integration of Child Protection in Return to School - Tips for Teachers and School Management – as well as school policies and procedures on child protection and training for teachers and school personnel.