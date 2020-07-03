COVID-19: Integration of Child Protection in Return to School - Advocacy Brief - East Asia and Pacific Region

Countries in the East Asia and Pacific region were the first to be impacted by COVID-19 and consequently the first to implement containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus. School closure, one of the prevention measures taken by all governments in the region, has impacted over 325 million children and adolescents.

While containment measures were put in place to keep communities and children safe from COVID-19, the home has not been a place of safety for every child. Children and adolescents have been at greater risk of suffering violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect and, for many, their mental health has been negatively impacted. And the deteriorating economic crisis will increasingly impact already vulnerable families, and exacerbate risks of exploitation, abuse and harmful practices for children.

Failure to address abuse, exploitation and mental health issues can negatively affect students’ education - both attendance and attainment. The impact may lead to absenteeism and school drop-out and contribute to learning difficulties and lower grades.i And the significant efforts being invested to get children back to school and help students catch up following school closures will be undermined.

With virus transmission coming under control, many countries in the region have begun a gradual reopening of schools. Schools play an essential role in protecting children - it is critical that measures to prevent and respond to violence, abuse and exploitation in and through schools and to address mental health concerns are integrated in the Return to School agenda.

This brief highlights the impact of school closures and other containment measures on children’s protection and wellbeing and key actions that can be taken by Governments, schools and teachers to ensure that the needs of children are addressed in plans and policies for reopening schools.