COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain Logistics: Assessment and Recommendations
Attachments
The global response to control the outbreak of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, may influence health product supply chains, including logistics and shipping, as almost all finished health products or ingredients used in health products originate from China.
The Global Fund is working closely with suppliers and partners to assess the impact on core health product supplies and provide recommendations for implementing partners on how to manage that impact. Our regularly updated document contains the most recent assessment and recommendations: