COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain Logistics

The global response to control the outbreak of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, may influence health product supply chains including logistics and shipping, as almost all finished health products or ingredients used in health products originate from China.

As a precautionary measure, we recommend that all Global Fund implementing partners place orders 30 days earlier than normal to better manage any disturbances that may emerge in being able to deliver products on-time.

This information is reflected in the updated Indicative Lead Times [ download in English | Français ] , which have been adjusted in response to the COVID-19 impact on supply chains.

We will continuously monitor and assess the situation. Implementing partners should reach out to their Global Fund Principal Recipient Services contact with any questions or for additional information.