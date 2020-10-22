COVID-19 Impact on Points of Entry : Six Month Review of Changes in Operational Status (October 2020)

The current COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on mobility across the globe. Containment measures have affected both international mobility and internal movements within national borders. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed a Points of Entry Global Reference database to gather, map and track data on the restrictive measures impacting movement through international Points of Entry (PoE) and Key Locations of Internal Mobility (KLIM), which can be found, in additionto the methodology, on the IOM migration portal.

This data collection system has been regularly adapted to reflect the dynamic and rapidly changing mobility landscape resulting from COVID-19 containment measures. As such, the database is able to capture the varied stages of measures issued at different times by countries, territories or areas. Regular bi-weekly reports are produced to highlight changes captured in the database. With six months of data available for analysis, this report aims to assess the state of the operational status of PoEs in April compared to September/early October 2020. Please note that data presented for October is updated as of 7th October 2020.

The General Overview presents a comparison in the variation of operational status between April and October, and the regional comparison highlights differences in operational status trends according to IOM geographic regions. ​The map shows the spatial coverage of the PoEs worldwide assessed by IOM in the October update.