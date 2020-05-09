COVID-19 Identification and Monitoring of Emerging Immigration, Consular and Visa Needs

In an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, many governments around the world have turned to migration management tools including travel restrictions and border closures leading to widespread mobility challenges. As a result, a significant number of migrants and their families, including laborers, temporary work permit holders, skilled and bridging visa holders and international students, are finding themselves in a situation where, in addition to the health and financial challenges caused by COVID-19, they face additional vulnerabilities related to the circumstances of their journey, insecure migratory status as well as poor living and working conditions. Challenges for governments in providing large-scale immigration and consular assistance amidst the ongoing crisis have left numerous migrants stranded with limited access to such support. Many others are unable to meet the legal requirements of their respective migratory status or to access visa processes, and therefore face the risk of finding themselves in an irregular situation, through no fault of their own. These challenges, amongst others, serve to highlight the high level of uncertainty regarding the future of global immigration policies and systems, and the need to learn from a range of flexible and innovative solutions being implemented by governments at national and regional levels.

This information brief has been prepared as part of the overall IOM COVID-19 response and aims to analyse situations requiring immigration, consular and visa related support around the world as a result of COVID-19 and contribute to the development of recovery programming from both an operational and policy perspective. Indeed, several governments have already begun incorporating a range of temporary policy measures as part of their efforts to mitigate the individual and societal impacts of the crisis and to prepare for the recovery. The emerging trends identified here can serve as the foundation of IOM’s recommendations and solutions in the area of immigration, consular and visa policies to support migrants and governments and facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration.