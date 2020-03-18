COVID-19: IASC issues interim guidance for camp operations and addressing mental health and psychosocial support

The millions of people worldwide caught in humanitarian crises, and particularly those who are displaced or living in camps, face specific challenges and vulnerabilities that must be considered in readiness and response operations for the COVID-19 outbreak, guidance issued today by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) stressed.

Chaired by Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) Mark Lowcock, the IASC is the highest-level humanitarian coordination forum of the UN system. The reports published today provide interim guidance on camp operations and addressing mental health and psychosocial support.

Read the Interim Guidance on Scaling-up COVID-19 Outbreak in Readiness and Response Operations in Humanitarian Situations, Including Camps and Camp-Like Settings