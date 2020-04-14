COVID-19 Humanitarian Outcome Survey: Key findings 14 April 2020

Key findings

The 462 members of the Humanitarian Experts Network (HEN) reported a number of concerns that were consistent across all regions:

Humanitarian and development operations continue but they are shrinking and they are challenged. There has been a reduction in programs with some already closed. Protection and education programs are particularly difficult to deliver in the current context and are not being prioritised in national and donor responses.

Containment measures are already resulting in a loss of livelihoods and economic downturn, reducing food security for the most vulnerable: people living in informal and congested urban settlements, the poorest, people with disabilities, people living in conflict areas, minorities, IDPs and refugees. These groups will be hit hardest and first by the secondary impacts of COVID-19.

Increasing tensions as people struggle to meet basic needs will impact social cohesion. This will include a rise in criminality, discontent with governments and violence between groups and from government forces as they seek to maintain control. HEN members told us of their real concern that human rights will be violated as the crisis continues to unfold.

Tension will also be felt within households, the combination of unmet needs, lockdowns and movement restrictions is likely to result in increased domestic violence.

The gap between rich and poor will widen; HEN members said low-middle income countries, reliant on tourism, remittances, and agricultural exports are hit the hardest with an increase in basic commodity prices. There are serious concerns about the economic impact on the poorest, with disrupted informal markets and heavy reductions in daily labor opportunities.

African and Asian countries noted greater economic impacts on women due to their role in the informal economy with limited job security. The psychological toll on women as frontline workers including nurses, cashiers, and cleaners is a major concern.

There are major concerns around health workers and the resources and equipment they need to do their jobs, both trained people and supplies are insufficient (especially personal protective equipment (PPE).

Existing health services already stressed and stretched, such as immunisation programs and life-saving support, are at risk of being neglected as resources and attention are diverted to COVID 19. Hen members fear this risk reversing previous development gains.