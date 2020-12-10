COVID-19 Human Rights Guidance Note - COVID-19 pandemic: humanitarian concerns and negative impact of unilateral sanctions and their exemptions

Mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights

Alena Douhan Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights

The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes a global challenge to the world community and the whole system of individual and collective human rights, including the rights to life, to personal security, to be free from suffering and discrimination, to fair trial, to due process, freedoms of opinion, expression, assembly, association, and religion and belief, to property, to health, to food, to decent labour, to freedom from poverty, to access information, to education and to development. It also challenges the ability of states and international organizations to work together in the spirit of multilateralism, cooperation and solidarity.

The devastating effects of unilateral sanctions as well as the need for solidarity and full respect for all human rights in the course of the pandemic have been repeatedly proclaimed by the United Nations and other governmental and non-governmental organizations. As the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights noted, the pandemic “is challenging the whole system of human rights, including such fundamental human rights as the right to life”. In a UN policy brief, the Secretary General identified saving lives as the main UN priority in the time of COVID-19. Both of them, and I, have called for curtailing the use of sanctions that undermine the ability of targeted countries to fight the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the level of international solidarity and cooperation today is not sufficient as these calls did not have much result. A number of countries did not lift or minimise but rather expanded the application of unilateral sanctions using new forms, types, means and mechanisms, and affecting new types of targets.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every person today. Unilateral sanctions, imposed against about 20 per cent of UN Member States, exacerbate the calamities it is causing and thus discriminate against populations in targeted countries, which appear to be more vulnerable than in other States. Unilateral sanctions negatively affect rights of all population groups in targeted states as well as third-state nationals. Due to the specifics of the COVID-19 emergency, children, women, medical personnel, refugees, migrants, internally displaced people, nationals abroad, the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases appear to be the most at risk.

While welcoming every effort to provide humanitarian relief and deliver humanitarian aid, as well as documents aimed to make the procedures of delivering humanitarian aid more clear and transparent – in particular the Guidance Note issued by the EU on 16 November 2020 on the Provision of Humanitarian Aid to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic in Certain Environments Subject to EU Restrictive Measures, which recognize that the economic sanctions may increase hardships of non-targeted civilian populations as well as the illegality of the extraterritorial application of targeted measures – I have to underscore that humanitarian exemptions remain ineffective, inefficient and inadequate.

On 21 - 22 October 2020, I organized an expert consultation on unilateral sanctions as the serious obstacle to delivery of humanitarian aid. The event took place in Palais des Nations, Geneva. The event brought together 24 world leading humanitarian organizations, including faith based organisations. They discussed humanitarian exemptions, which apparently continued to remain ineffective, inefficient and inadequate. Moreover, experts examined the multiple forms of humanitarian exemptions and practical impediments they create for delivery of aid to the most vulnerable people, including in the context of COVID-19.

Humanitarian organizations refer to unilateral sanctions as the main obstacle to the delivery of aid, including medicine, medical equipment, protective kits, food and other essential goods. Multi-layered, confusing, non-transparent and extensive systems of unilateral sanctions; the expansion of secondary sanctions; and lengthy, complicated and expensive mechanisms of getting licenses impede trade in medicine, medical equipment and relevant software, food and other essential goods; result in the growing over-compliance from the side of banks, donors and delivery companies; stimulate enormous rises in the costs and length of time needed for bank transfers; make delivery of humanitarian aid more complicated; put enormous burden and risks on humanitarian operators; and affect their beneficiaries in targeted and other countries.

In this context, as the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, I call on States, other influential actors and stake holders to act in a spirit of cooperation, solidarity, respect for the rule of law, humanitarian principles and human rights standards, and to consider urgent steps to be taken internationally to prioritize saving lives in the course of COVID-19 over political, economic and other interests.