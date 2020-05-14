COVID-19: How to avoid the silent mental health epidemic facing vulnerable children?

by Diederik Jekel, Unni Krishnan, Erik Scherder

Children and their families in all parts of the world are being severely impacted by the quarantine and self-isolation measures aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19. Countries have imposed lockdowns, travel bans and distancing measures on them. But only now are we starting to see the true impact of these measures; a pending global financial crisis as well as a second, more silent epidemic - a new global mental health crisis.

‘People’s minds also need attention,’ says War Child’s Dr. Unni Krishnan ‘If not, we may face a silent epidemic, causing serious damage to individuals and the economy’. His message is clear – if we don’t act now, it will have lasting impact.

Krishnan is one of 12 twelve mental health thought leaders taking part in the new War Child-led #MindsUnitedForMentalHealth initiative aimed at identifying how best to respond to the mental health crisis. Each thought leader has shared their perspective in a short video [add link] and will convene online on 20 May to discuss their ideas and proposals further.

Their ideas range from proposed neuropsychiatric interventions to the reprioritisation of areas of humanitarian support. Several argue that we are demanding the impossible of people living in overcrowded refugee centres, remand homes and asylum centres. Research tells us that imposing constraints when we can’t adhere to them, such a keeping distance from one another, can breed toxic stress responses.

‘Lack of safety, no control, fear for your life and no clear future plan has been the reality for millions of refugees long before the current crisis,’ says science journalist Diederik Jekel. Such factors have a long-term impact on people’s mental wellbeing, especially when there are underlying mental, physical, social and economic constraints. This is particularly concerning when the solution is within sight.

Others demonstrate that our brains work in mysterious ways. Studies show that a sense of perceived control and social support can hugely improve our health. So, where people cannot maintain distance from one another and where basic hygiene is at an all-time low, we would do better to combine distancing measures with other achievable strategies such eating healthily and doing light exercise.

Professor Scherder, [Free University, The Netherlands] urges children to engage in music, which stimulates the part of their brains responsible for their emotional development. Our focus, he argues, should be on ‘restoring and repairing those pathways in the brain that are so crucial in developing empathy, which is so important for the rest of their lives.’

A recurrent theme amongst the thought leaders is the need for a more multifaceted approach, especially in overcrowded areas such as South Africa’s townships and Asia and South America’s urban slums. Information on how to stop infection and how to contact authorities for support if people believe they are infected should be made clear and honest. This has serious implications for social support, emotional development and gives people an increased sense of control whilst also reducing the spread of the virus.

We know that life-saving interventions, such as providing food, shelter, medication and hygiene regulations have more impact when integrated with psychosocial support. As such, governments can have more impact integrating distancing measures with psychological first aid as part of their psychosocial support to people in vulnerable situations. And service providers and first responders should be trained in psychological first aid. The key message we are being told is that we need a more dignified, realistic and integrated approach to the pandemic to avert an imminent global mental health crisis. Our most pressing task is to stop it in its tracks and plant the seed of recovery now.

Link: https://www.warchildholland.org/minds-united-mental-health/