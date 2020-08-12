COVID-19: How are Countries Preparing to Mitigate the Learning Loss as They Reopen Schools? Trends and emerging good practices to support the most vulnerable children

AUTHOR(S)

Dita Nugroho; Chiara Pasquini; Nicolas Reuge; Diogo Amaro

ABSTRACT

Some countries are starting to reopen schools as others develop plans to do so following widespread and extended closures due to COVID-19. Using data from two surveys and 164 countries, this research brief describes the educational strategies countries are putting into place, or plan to, in order to mitigate learning impacts of extended school closures, particularly for the most vulnerable children. In addition, it highlights emerging good practices.

KEY FINDINGS AND RELATED RECOMMENDATIONS 1. Identify and reach out to vulnerable children who are at greatest risk of not returning to schools. Millions of children may not return to school following current closures but only a minority of countries have incorporated considerations to get the most vulnerable children back to school as part of their response plans. Good examples of this approach are proactive, putting teachers and communities at the centre, with the School Active Search in Brazil an example of a systematic approach.