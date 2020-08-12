World
COVID-19: How are Countries Preparing to Mitigate the Learning Loss as They Reopen Schools? Trends and emerging good practices to support the most vulnerable children
Attachments
AUTHOR(S)
Dita Nugroho; Chiara Pasquini; Nicolas Reuge; Diogo Amaro
ABSTRACT
Some countries are starting to reopen schools as others develop plans to do so following widespread and extended closures due to COVID-19. Using data from two surveys and 164 countries, this research brief describes the educational strategies countries are putting into place, or plan to, in order to mitigate learning impacts of extended school closures, particularly for the most vulnerable children. In addition, it highlights emerging good practices.
KEY FINDINGS AND RELATED RECOMMENDATIONS 1. Identify and reach out to vulnerable children who are at greatest risk of not returning to schools. Millions of children may not return to school following current closures but only a minority of countries have incorporated considerations to get the most vulnerable children back to school as part of their response plans. Good examples of this approach are proactive, putting teachers and communities at the centre, with the School Active Search in Brazil an example of a systematic approach.
Make supports for mitigating learning losses available to all children as schools return. Many countries are planning initiatives to address learning loss as part of school reopening, with nearly 70 per cent intending to introduce remedial programmes.
These should recognize that the experiences of children during school closures can vary greatly based on their home learning environment. To inform such supports, a number of countries are prioritizing an assessment of children’s learning as schools return, but less than half have included assessment in their school reopening plans.
Leverage existing initiatives to support return to school. Countries are relying on, modifying, or scaling up existing initiatives in their education systems to support students as schools reopen.
These include using existing school-level programmes such as the Teaching at the Right Level approach to address learning loss and utilizing or building upon existing work on a country’s Education Management Information System (EMIS) platforms to monitor progress and address areas of additional need.
Continue to monitor the effectiveness of initiatives and share lessons as schools reopen. Understanding the impact of initiatives to mitigate the educational impact of COVID-19, school closures can inform the way countries face inevitable future crises and strengthen the resilience of education systems. In the short term, as countries are experiencing the current crisis at different rates, there are ample opportunities to learn from each other. Governments play a crucial role in tracking the impact of their initiatives and sharing good practices and lessons with the support of development partners.