COVID-19 Guidance Note: Protecting Residents of Informal Settlements (28 March 2020)

Leilani Farha

Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing

Housing has become the frontline defense against the coronavirus. Home has rarely been more of a life or death situation.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, States across the world are asking and, in some cases, legislating that people “stay home”. This is based on the assumption that one’s home provides protection against contracting and spreading the virus. This is not always the case.

At least 1 billion people live in informal settlements/encampments, including one-quarter of the world’s urban population. Conditions in informal settlements are often grossly inadequate at the best of times. Many residents live without access to on-site water or sanitation, are over-crowded, and face the constant threat of forced eviction. Handwashing, disinfecting surfaces, physical distancing and quarantine for those infected – essential elements in COVID19 prevention – are often impossible.

Unless governments step-up with immediate measures to assist communities in addressing these conditions, COVID-19 could spread like wildfire, putting many lives at risk both within and outside of these settlements. It is imperative that States recognize that those living in informal settlements/encampments are particularly vulnerable to contracting the virus and this increases the risk of community transmission.

In keeping with their international human rights obligations to ensure residents of informal settlements/encampments can “stay home” and be adequately protected against the life- threatening virus, States must undertake the following measures immediately: