COVID-19: Guidance for labour recruiters to enhance migrant worker protection during the current health crisis [EN/ZH]

Guidance for Labour Recruiters

In order for labour recruiters to respond effectively to the crisis, IOM provides preliminary guidance in the resource linked below. This will be a "living document" updated regularly for the duration of the pandemic.

"During the current global health crisis, labour recruiters play an essential role in protecting migrant workers and ensuring essential services have the staff they need to provide elevated levels of care. Recruitment agencies are also on the frontlines of helping migrant workers get home and supporting those who have already returned to access social assistance, seek alternative livelihood opportunities and navigate the challenges related to reintegration in a time of mandatory quarantine and social distancing. This resource provides guidance to labour recruiters on how to maintain high standards of ethical recruitment despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. We hope that it provides inspiration and insight for the application of practical measures to promote enhanced migrant worker protection."

IOM Deputy Director General Laura Thompson

Read the recruiter guidance here in | English (v1)| Bahasa Indonesia (v1)| Chinese (v1)| French (v1)| Khmer (v1)| Spanish (v1)| Thai (v1)|