COVID-19 Guidance to Import Goods for Humanitarian Operators

I. General background

In light of the current novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) global pandemic (COVID-19), the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Customs Organization (WCO) have compiled a list of measures for humanitarian operators.

It serves as a guidance note as to how to be prepared before dispatching medicines and medical equipment to countries affected by COVID-19. Being aware of and complying to the measures put in place by Customs administrations and cross-border agencies leads to a reduction in delays at Customs entry points.

Humanitarian operations cannot take place without compliance to national legal frameworks and respect for State sovereignty.