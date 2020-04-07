COVID-19: Guidance for employers and business to enhance migrant worker protection during the current health crisis Version 1.0 – April 7, 2020

This document is designed to offer preliminary guidance to employers to enhance their response to the current health crisis brought on by COVID-19 and, in particular, to offer advice to establish effective protections for migrant workers in employer operations and supply chains. It is a “living document” and will be updated regularly for the duration of the pandemic.

1. General considerations to enhance migrant worker protection

a. All workers should be treated with equality, dignity and respect, irrespective of their gender and migration status.

b. The health, wellbeing and safety of all employees, including migrant workers, shall be a priority for employers during the COVID-19 health crisis. Businesses must exercise their duty of care to respect human rights and meet the basic needs of all employees, especially those related to health.

c. Employers must monitor and comply with all requirements established by national and sub-national authorities regarding public health measures and ensure that critical information is communicated to their employees.

d. Employers are encouraged to liaise with and seek the support of relevant trade, employer and business associations to share information, learnings and recommended steps to address the crisis through cooperative action.

e. Conduct a rapid assessment of existing health, safety, labour and social protection measures at the workplace and in worker accommodation (if relevant) and identify the most pressing needs of employees. Focus on gender-sensitive measures and tailor your response to the needs of potentially vulnerable groups within your workforce, including migrants.