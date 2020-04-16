COVID-19 Governments' Measures: Report #3 – 16 April 2020

About this report

An outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (abbreviated “COVID-19”) (CDC 2020) was first reported in China in December 2019. The outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020 (WHO 11/03/2020).

Displaced populations, including refugees, asylum seekers, and internally displaced people (IDPs), have been identified as particularly vulnerable to negative impacts of COVID-19 (UNHCR 2020). Considering their pre-existing vulnerabilities, they also disproportionately face negative implications stemming from the government measures taken in response to the pandemic.

This report explores how refugees and other displaced populations are affected by government measures, whether intentionally or unintentionally. The impact on humanitarian operations serving displaced populations, such as limited humanitarian access (NRC 25/03/2020), will not be included in this report. Countryspecific analysis of the COVID-19 situation and analysis of challenges for humanitarian operations can be found here.

This analysis provides an update to previous ACAPS reports that explore measures adopted by governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be found here. Our reports are a component of ACAPS’ broader effort to monitor the secondary impacts of the pandemic and are based on publicly available data assembled by our team through a wide scanning of information across the globe.