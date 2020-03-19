COVID-19 Governments' Measures: Report #1 – 19 March 2020

As of January 2020, WHO has encouraged governments establish measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19 from person to person. These efforts include active surveillance, detection, isolation and treatment, and contact tracing. This report maps the initial measures adopted by governments during the global response to COVID-19. It forms part of a broader effort by ACAPS to capture the secondary impact of the pandemic.

At the time of publication, governments across the world have implemented wide ranging control measures in order to reduce pressure on health systems and risk to public health. Initially countries adopted travel bans from specific locations, which was followed with the introduction of quarantine measures in specific locations, self-isolation and social distancing. In some countries, extensive measures of closures and quarantines are being established.

The report is based on a publicly available data set assembled by our team of analysts through broad scanning of information across the globe. This report presents a very initial analysis of the data collated; it is descriptive and provides only a partial explanation of the information we have found. In line with our aim to share information quickly and openly, we present these initial findings along with the data set to inform and enable the work of others. Resources in this pandemic will need careful prioritisation and we believe a holistic analysis based on broad information is the best way to facilitate this. As we move forward the data will evolve, and our analysis will deepen.

We are still in the early stages of the pandemic and government policies; rules and guidelines are changing daily. Therefore, initially this report will be updated often depending on the frequency with which governments adjust their response.