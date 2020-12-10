COVID-19 Global Thematic Update #4 Impact of COVID-19 on the decision to migrate – 10 December 2020

This is the fourth in a series of global thematic updates on 4Mi data collected remotely by MMC about the impact of Covid-19 on refugees and migrants travelling along mixed migration routes in Africa, Asia and Latin America. After the initial roll-out of our adapted 4Mi survey focusing on the immediate impact of the pandemic in April, we moved into a new data collection phase in July, further zooming in on the impact of the pandemic on mixed migration.

This is the 9th and last global update based on MMC’s global data collection since the pandemic was declared. As such it offers a future outlook towards 2021, focusing on the potential longer-term impact of the pandemic, which is expected mainly to manifest itself through the effect on people’s decision to migrate. This final global thematic update therefore presents data on the extent to which Covid-19 has already been a factor in people’s decision to leave their country of origin. Similarto MMC’s previous global data updates since the start ofthe pandemic,these thematic reports provide an aggregated overview from regions; more detailed, thematic and response-oriented Covid-19 snapshots are developed in each of the MMC regional offices and available here.

Key messages

• The pandemic has already become a driver of migration among our sample of refugees and migrants: drawing from our total, more than one-third of respondents indicate that the Covid-19 related crisis was in some way a factor in their decision to leave.

• Covid-19 is adding to economic pressures to migrate. For the vast majority of respondents who said Covid-19 played a role in their decision to leave, it is the impact of the crisis on economic factors. 29% of all respondents indicate that the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on economic factors influenced their decision to leave.

• This finding is supported by a comparison of data from people who left before the pandemic and those who left after: 71% of respondents who left before April 2020 (5,744 respondents in total) say they left for economic reasons (among others); this figure rises to 87% among those who left after (2,004 respondents in total). A comparison of other drivers (violence and conflict, rights and freedoms, socio-cultural, environmental) found a smaller disparity, and a drop in frequency among those who left after the pandemic was declared.*