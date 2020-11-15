COVID-19 Global Thematic Update #3 Impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants with children – 6 November 2020

This is the third in a series of global thematic updates on 4Mi data collected remotely by MMC about the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants travelling along mixed migration routes in Africa, Asia and Latin America. After the initial roll-out of our adapted 4Mi survey focusing on the immediate impact of the pandemic in April, we moved into a new data collection phase in July, further zooming in on the impact of the pandemic on mixed migration. This third monthly thematic update focuses on how people travelling with children are affected by the COVID-19 crisis and, where relevant, how this compares to refugees and migrants who are without children under their care. Similar to MMC’s previous global data updates since the start of the pandemic, these thematic reports provide an aggregated overview from all regions; more detailed, thematic and response-oriented COVID-19 snapshots are developed in each of the MMC regional offices and available here.

Key messages

• People with children in their care more often say they don’t have the space to maintain a reasonable physical distance than those who do not have children in their care.

• Loss of income, and particularly loss of income through loss of work, is more frequently reported among people with children.

• In East Africa, respondents with children are more frequently affected by lack of basic goods.

• People with children more frequently report a need for extra help, and for food and cash.

• Access to schooling has dropped considerably since the COVID-19 crisis began. Many respondents’ children had been in school before the pandemic, but now, in most regions, the vast majority of respondents with children said they had not been able to access any formal education.