COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – August 21, 2020

The U.S. Department of State (DoS) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) remain committed to assisting the world’s most vulnerable countries in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. To date, pledged funding from USAID includes $299 million in assistance from USAID’s Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious InfectiousDisease Outbreaks (ERF-USAID), approximately $235 million in Global Health Programs (GHP-USAID) funds, $558 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, and $243 million from the Economic Support Fund (ESF).

In coordination with the National Security Council, USAID is working with U.S. Government (USG) interagency partners, including the U.S. Department of Defense, and the private sector to fulfill U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to provide ventilators to countries in need. To date, USAID has delivered ventilators to Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Mozambique, Nauru, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, Rwanda, and South Africa to support care for COVID-19 patients.

Vulnerable communities worldwide are experiencing increasing protection-related humanitarian needs generated or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In some countries, movement restrictions and social isolation measures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 are contributing to increased risks of protection incidents, including child protection issues and gender-based violence (GBV), the UN reports. Medical facilities in many countries currently had limited capacity and resources to assist populations experiencing GBV prior to COVID-19 outbreaks, which have further increased response gaps and disrupted the delivery of life-saving services. Populations on the move—including internally displaced persons (IDPs), migrants, and refugees—face a greater risk of protection incidents under normal circumstances; however, the pandemic is exacerbating these risks, particularly among individuals stranded at border crossings, held in immigrant detention centers, or forcibly returned or relocated, according to the UN. In response, USAID partners continue to provide crucial protection assistance to affected communities as country-level outbreaks and secondary effects of the pandemic persist.