COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – July 24, 2020

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The U.S. Department of State (DoS) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) remain committed to assisting the world’s most vulnerable countries in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. On July 15, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo announced an additional $208 million to support the global response to COVID-19, bringing total pledged DoS and USAID funding to more than $1.5 billion. To date, pledged funding from USAID includes $299 million in assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks (ERF-USAID), approximately $235 million in Global Health Programs (GHP-USAID) funds, $558 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, and $243 million from the Economic Support Fund (ESF).

In coordination with the National Security Council, USAID is working with U.S. Government (USG) interagency partners, including the U.S. Department of Defense, and the private sector to fulfill U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to provide ventilators to countries in need. To date, USAID has delivered ventilators to Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, and South Africa to support care for COVID-19 patients. On July 22, USAID delivered the first shipment of 100 U.S.-manufactured ventilators to Indonesia and on July 14, USAID provided 50 ventilators to Paraguay. The medical equipment will assist health workers in treating COVID-19 cases.