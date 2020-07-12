COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – July 10, 2020

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The U.S. Department of State (DoS) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) remain committed to assisting the world’s most vulnerable countries in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. On June 19, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced an additional $75.5 million to support the global response to COVID-19, bringing total pledged DoS and USAID funding to more than $1.3 billion. To date, pledged funding from USAID includes more than $227 million in assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks (ERF-USAID), approximately $200 million in Global Health Programs (GHP-USAID) funds, $538 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, and more than $208 million from the Economic Support Fund (ESF).

In coordination with the National Security Council, USAID is working with interagency partners, including the U.S. Department of Defense, and the private sector to fulfill U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to provide ventilators to countries in need globally. To date, USAID has delivered ventilators to Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Pakistan, Peru, Russia, and South Africa to support care for COVID-19 patients. On July 6, the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, announced the arrival of a second shipment of 100 U.S.-manufactured ventilators in the country. These pieces of medical equipment will assist health care workers in treating severe COVID-19 cases.