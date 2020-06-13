COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – May 12, 2020

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The U.S. Department of State (DoS) and The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) remain committed to assisting the world’s most vulnerable countries in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. On June 4, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced an additional $194 million to support the global response to COVID-19, bringing total pledged U.S. Government (USG) funding to more than $1 billion. To date, pledged funding from USAID includes more than $227 million in assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks (ERF-USAID), approximately $200 million in Global Health Programs (GHP-USAID) funds, nearly $463 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, and more than $208 million from the Economic Support Fund (ESF).

USAID, in coordination with the National Security Council, is working with interagency partners, including the U.S. Department of Defense, and the private sector to fulfill President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to provide ventilators manufactured in the U.S. to countries in need in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

USAID partners operating throughout the world are also conducting COVID-19 preparedness and response activities, including bolstering awareness-raising campaigns and distributing water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) supplies, particularly in overcrowded internally displaced person (IDP) and refugee camps, where the risk of disease transmission is high.

USAID also remains committed to fostering positive, effective global response coordination. USAID held a technical discussion with G7 countries and hosted two donor roundtables with bilateral donor countries to discuss COVID-19 response priorities, needs, and opportunities to improve coordination. USAID representatives and other donors also recently participated in a briefing on the COVID-19 response with UN Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock. During the briefing, donors discussed funding and operational challenges.