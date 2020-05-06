COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – May 5, 2020

In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the U.S. Department of State (DoS) and USAID continue to announce emergency funding to assist the world’s most vulnerable countries in fighting the outbreak. On April 22, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced an additional $270 million to support the DoS and USAID global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total pledged U.S. Government (USG) funding to more than $775 million as of May 1.

USAID pledged assistance in the global fight against COVID-19 as of May 1 includes $99 million in emergency health assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks (ERF-USAID), $100 million in Global Health Programs account (GHP-USAID) funds, nearly $300 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, and nearly $153 million from the Economic Support Fund (ESF), which will help governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in more than 100 countries during this global pandemic. As part of the response, USAID’s assistance is supporting rapid public health information campaigns; water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activities; and infection prevention and control (IPC), including cleaning and disinfection protocols, educating staff on personal protective equipment (PPE) use, establishing isolation areas, and implementing triage mechanisms. USAID assistance is also working to mitigate and respond to the social, economic, and governance-related impacts, including through assistance for families and small- and medium-sized businesses, support for free media and civil society, emergency services for survivors of gender-based violence, and support for distance learning.