COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – April 21, 2020
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the U.S. Department of State (DoS) and USAID announced $100 million in emergency health funding, under USAID’s Emergency Reserve Fund (ERF-USAID) on February 7, to assist the world’s most vulnerable countries in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
Separately, on March 6, U.S. President Donald J. Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020, which provided an additional $250 million for the Economic Support Fund (ESF) account, $435 million for the Global Health Programs (GHP-USAID) account—of which $200 million is to be merged with the ERF-USAID—and $300 million in International Disaster Assistance (IDA) for DoS and USAID’s COVID-19 global response.
On March 9, USAID activated the COVID-19 Task Force to coordinate USAID’s response to COVID-19 and ensure USAID can continue its life-saving mission across the world. On March 13, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) activated a COVID-19 Response Management Team to support USAID Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) and USAID/OFDA operations and coordinate COVID-19 readiness and response activities in existing humanitarian crises.
Furthermore, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act on March 27, which provided an additional $258 million for USAID’s humanitarian programming and $95 million in operational expenses to ensure the safety and security of the USAID workforce.
As of April 17, USAID had obligated nearly $100 million to support infection prevention and control (IPC)—including cleaning and disinfection protocol, educating staff on personal protective equipment (PPE) use, establishing isolation areas, and implementing triage mechanisms—the provision of PPE, COVID-19 case management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support, as well as capacity building and training. This assistance builds upon decades of bilateral U.S. support to strengthen public health capacity around the world, helping equip countries to respond to the outbreak.