COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – April 21, 2020

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the U.S. Department of State (DoS) and USAID announced $100 million in emergency health funding, under USAID’s Emergency Reserve Fund (ERF-USAID) on February 7, to assist the world’s most vulnerable countries in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Separately, on March 6, U.S. President Donald J. Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020, which provided an additional $250 million for the Economic Support Fund (ESF) account, $435 million for the Global Health Programs (GHP-USAID) account—of which $200 million is to be merged with the ERF-USAID—and $300 million in International Disaster Assistance (IDA) for DoS and USAID’s COVID-19 global response.

On March 9, USAID activated the COVID-19 Task Force to coordinate USAID’s response to COVID-19 and ensure USAID can continue its life-saving mission across the world. On March 13, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) activated a COVID-19 Response Management Team to support USAID Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) and USAID/OFDA operations and coordinate COVID-19 readiness and response activities in existing humanitarian crises.

Furthermore, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act on March 27, which provided an additional $258 million for USAID’s humanitarian programming and $95 million in operational expenses to ensure the safety and security of the USAID workforce.