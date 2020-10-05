COVID-19 Global Gender Response Tracker - Global Factsheet

The COVID-19 Global Gender Response Tracker monitors policy measures enacted by governments worldwide to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, and highlights responses that have integrated a gender lens. It includes national measures that are directly addressing women’s economic and social security, including unpaid care work, the labour market and violence against women. The tracker is coordinated by UNDP with substantive leadership and technical contributions from UN Women. Co-created by both entities, it includes over 2,500 measures across 206 countries and territories.

These fact sheets, including a global and regionals ones, examine trends and provide analysis from the tracker, highlighting what governments are doing to respond to and prevent violence against women, support unpaid care work, and protect women’s economic security. They feature country examples, best practices and gaps in the global COVID-19 policy response.

