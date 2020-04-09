World

COVID-19: Global community must step up in support of vulnerable children

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
© UNICEF/Mohamed

Amid the global community’s focus on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has stressed that coordination is urgently needed to prevent the health crisis from becoming a child-rights crisis, especially for children living in humanitarian emergencies.

In a statement released today, UNICEF notes that 99 per cent – or 2.34 billion – of the world’s children live with some form of pandemic-related movement restrictions due to COVID-19, while 60 per cent live in countries with full or partial lockdowns.

Read more on OCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content