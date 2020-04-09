World
COVID-19: Global community must step up in support of vulnerable children
Amid the global community’s focus on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has stressed that coordination is urgently needed to prevent the health crisis from becoming a child-rights crisis, especially for children living in humanitarian emergencies.
In a statement released today, UNICEF notes that 99 per cent – or 2.34 billion – of the world’s children live with some form of pandemic-related movement restrictions due to COVID-19, while 60 per cent live in countries with full or partial lockdowns.
