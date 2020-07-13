COVID-19 Global Common Service Provision

Eligibility Criteria Brief

This brief outlines the eligibility criteria for accessing WFP’s global free-to-user cargo services on behalf of the humanitarian and health community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Background

The spread and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are having vast repercussions on supply chains due to border closures, import/export and port restrictions, reduced commercial aviation and shipping operations, and restrictions on movement to/from and within countries. These supply chain disruptions put the continuation of health and humanitarian programmes at risk, and significantly complicates potential scale-up by limiting the movement of goods and humanitarian personnel, endangering the continuation of life-saving humanitarian programmes.

The World Food Programme (WFP), as the largest humanitarian organization with proven expertise in supply chain and logistics, is working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN system and other humanitarian organisations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic within the framework of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP), originally launched on 25 March 2020 and then revised on 7 May 2020.

As outlined in the GHRP, WFP has established a Global Common Service Provision to provide the supply chain backbone of the humanitarian and health response and meet all the unplanned logistics needs created by the pandemic, all the while ensuring that supply chain efforts are not duplicated within the humanitarian community and that the response is implemented as collaboratively and efficiently as possible.

The following common services are offered to the health and humanitarian community within the Global Common Service Provision framework:

Upstream cargo consolidation and transport by air, sea and land on a free-to-user basis

Regional passenger transport services (partial cost recovery)

Services offered are subject to change based on consultations with partners and identified needs, as well as situational changes and availability of funds. These services should not impact the existing commercial market or conflict with current in-country structures, and they are not intended to replace the logistics capacity of individual agencies or organisations.

In light of the global nature of the crisis, WFP has established a Trust Fund to guarantee the capacity and resources to successfully support health and humanitarian partners through the implementation of critical services and supply chain activities, to ensure an effective and efficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trust Fund was created to allow the implementation of the activities outlined above, and to centralize the mobilization of the required resources and capacity at a global level to then disburse resources as needed.