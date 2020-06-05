COVID-19: Funding update for the global humanitarian response

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund and Country-Based Pooled Funds have approved a combined total of US$234 million for the COVID-19 pandemic humanitarian responses.

The funds have supported in more than 42 countries so far.

As of 4 June, $1.18 billion – 18 per cent of what’s required – has been recorded for the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP), with another $978.2 million recorded towards other activities, bringing the total received for the COVID-19 humanitarian response to $2.14 billion.

Read more on UNOCHA.