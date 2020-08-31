World
COVID-19 Essential Supplies Forecasting Tool: Overview of the structure, methodology, and assumptions used - Interim guidance (25 August 2020)
Attachments
Summary
This document provides technical details and methodological explanations on the structure of the COVID-19 Essential Supplies Forecasting Tool (ESFT). It is intended to provide information that will allow users to a) trace and understand the calculations, assumptions, and limitations of ESFT; and b) modify these assumptions for different contexts or use cases.