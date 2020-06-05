COVID-19 Emergency Response Situation Situation Report #11 - 4 June 2020

We urge the world to stand together with the most vulnerable children to fight COVID-19, especially refugees and the internally displaced.

Devastating aftershocks of the crisis are putting at least 30 million children’s lives at risk with 85 million more children likely to experience violence. We urgently need to address both the direct health impacts of the virus and the secondary shocks brought about by viral containment measures.

Joining hands with faith leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, behaviour change and protecting children.

World Vision works directly with tens of millions of people in thousands of villages and urban communities around the world. Our grassroots connections include massive networks of faith leaders, community health workers, saving groups and children’s clubs and village and district-level government bodies. These connections are being mobilised to curb the spread and impact of COVID-19.

Our global reach includes working in collaboration with our generous supporters, government authorities, academic institutions, and the UN.