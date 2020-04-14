World + 17 more
COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report - April 9, 2020
Response Goal
To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families
Strategic Objectives
- Scale up preventive measures to limit the spread of disease
- Strengthen health systems and workers
- Support for children impacted by COVID-19 through education, child protection, food security, and livelihoods
- Collaborate and advocate to ensure vulnerable children are protected
Within six months, we aim to reach: 22.5 million people, of whom at least 11 million are children World Vision is appealing for an initial US$80 million to implement the response
World Vision’s Key Concerns
- We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children
- Secondary effects of the crisis on children are putting at least 30 million children’s lives at risk, but there are things we can do now to help ease them
- Children will need special support now – including psychosocial – to reduce anxiety and stress during and after this crisis
- When disaster strikes, we are active on the ground, quickly providing immediate support. We are responding globally but focusing on 17 countries, aiming to reach 22.5 million people (including 11 million children) in an $80 million response
- Joining hands with faith and community leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, behaviour change and protecting children
- With more than 37,000 staff – mostly local community-based workers – we will uphold our commitment to staff well-being