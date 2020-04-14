COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report - April 9, 2020

Response Goal

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families

Strategic Objectives

Scale up preventive measures to limit the spread of disease

Strengthen health systems and workers

Support for children impacted by COVID-19 through education, child protection, food security, and livelihoods

Collaborate and advocate to ensure vulnerable children are protected

Within six months, we aim to reach: 22.5 million people, of whom at least 11 million are children World Vision is appealing for an initial US$80 million to implement the response

World Vision’s Key Concerns