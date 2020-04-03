World + 17 more
COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report - April 3, 2020
Response Goal
To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families
Strategic Objectives
- Scale up preventive measures to limit the spread of disease
- Strengthen health systems and workers
- Support for children impacted by COVID-19 through education, child protection, food, and livelihoods
- Collaborate and advocate to ensure vulnerable children are protected
For our initial six-month COVID-19 Emergency Response, we aim to reach: 22.5 million people, of whom at least 11 million are children. World Vision is appealing for an initial US$80 million to implement the response and achieve our strategic objectives.
World Vision's Key Concerns
- We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children
- Secondary effects of the crisis on children could be devastating but there are things we can do now to help ease them
- Reduce anxiety and stress on children now, to help them cope
- We are active on the ground in 17 countries, aiming to reach 22.5 million people (including 11 million children) in an $80 million response
- Joining hands with faith and community leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, behaviour change and protecting children
- With more than 37,000 staff – mostly local community-based workers – we will uphold our commitment to staff well-being