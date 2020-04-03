World + 17 more

COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report - April 3, 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Response Goal

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families

Strategic Objectives

  • Scale up preventive measures to limit the spread of disease
  • Strengthen health systems and workers
  • Support for children impacted by COVID-19 through education, child protection, food, and livelihoods
  • Collaborate and advocate to ensure vulnerable children are protected

For our initial six-month COVID-19 Emergency Response, we aim to reach: 22.5 million people, of whom at least 11 million are children. World Vision is appealing for an initial US$80 million to implement the response and achieve our strategic objectives.

World Vision's Key Concerns

  • We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children
  • Secondary effects of the crisis on children could be devastating but there are things we can do now to help ease them
  • Reduce anxiety and stress on children now, to help them cope
  • We are active on the ground in 17 countries, aiming to reach 22.5 million people (including 11 million children) in an $80 million response
  • Joining hands with faith and community leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, behaviour change and protecting children
  • With more than 37,000 staff – mostly local community-based workers – we will uphold our commitment to staff well-being

Related Content