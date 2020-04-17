World + 17 more
COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report - April 16, 2020
Attachments
Response Goal
To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families
World Vision’s Key Concerns
We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children
Secondary effects of the crisis on children are putting at least 30 million children’s lives at risk, but there are things we can do now to help ease the risks
Children will need special support now – including psychosocial – to reduce anxiety and stress during and after this crisis
When disaster strikes, we are active on the ground, quickly providing immediate support. We are responding globally but initially focusing on 17 countries
Joining hands with faith and community leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, to effect behaviour change and to protect children
With more than 37,000 staff – mostly local community-based workers – we will uphold our commitment to staff well-being