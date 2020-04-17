World + 17 more

COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report - April 16, 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Response Goal

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families

World Vision’s Key Concerns

  • We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children

  • Secondary effects of the crisis on children are putting at least 30 million children’s lives at risk, but there are things we can do now to help ease the risks

  • Children will need special support now – including psychosocial – to reduce anxiety and stress during and after this crisis

  • When disaster strikes, we are active on the ground, quickly providing immediate support. We are responding globally but initially focusing on 17 countries

  • Joining hands with faith and community leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, to effect behaviour change and to protect children

  • With more than 37,000 staff – mostly local community-based workers – we will uphold our commitment to staff well-being

Related Content