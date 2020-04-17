COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report - April 16, 2020

Response Goal

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families

World Vision’s Key Concerns

We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children

Secondary effects of the crisis on children are putting at least 30 million children’s lives at risk, but there are things we can do now to help ease the risks

Children will need special support now – including psychosocial – to reduce anxiety and stress during and after this crisis

When disaster strikes, we are active on the ground, quickly providing immediate support. We are responding globally but initially focusing on 17 countries

Joining hands with faith and community leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, to effect behaviour change and to protect children