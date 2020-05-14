COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report #8 - 12 May, 2020

Key Concerns

We urge the world to stand together with the most vulnerable children to fight COVID-19, especially refugees and the internally displaced.

Devastating aftershocks of the crisis are putting at least 30 million children’s lives at risk. We urgently need to address both the direct health impacts of the virus and the indirect impacts brought about by viral containment measures.

85 million children are at increased risk of violence. Children need special support now to protect them from psychosocial harm and abuse arising from the lockdowns and the devastating economic impact of COVID-19.