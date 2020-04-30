World

COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report #6 - April 30, 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

RESPONSE GOAL

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

1: Scale up preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19

2: Strengthen health systems and workers

3: Support for children impacted by COVID-19 through child protection, education, food security, and livelihoods

4: Collaborate and advocate to ensure vulnerable children are protected

KEY CONCERNS

  • We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children.

  • Secondary effects of the crisis on children are putting at least 30 million children’s lives at risk, but there are things we can do now to help ease the risks.

  • Children will need special support now – including psychosocial – to reduce anxiety and stress during and after this crisis.

  • Joining hands with faith and community leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, to effect behaviour change and to protect children.

Related Content