World
COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report #6 - April 30, 2020
Attachments
RESPONSE GOAL
To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable children and families
STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
1: Scale up preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19
2: Strengthen health systems and workers
3: Support for children impacted by COVID-19 through child protection, education, food security, and livelihoods
4: Collaborate and advocate to ensure vulnerable children are protected
KEY CONCERNS
We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children.
Secondary effects of the crisis on children are putting at least 30 million children’s lives at risk, but there are things we can do now to help ease the risks.
Children will need special support now – including psychosocial – to reduce anxiety and stress during and after this crisis.
Joining hands with faith and community leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, to effect behaviour change and to protect children.