COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report #19 - 16 November 2020

Key Concerns

We urge the world to stand together with the most vulnerable children to fight COVID-19, especially refugees and the internally displaced. We are deeply concerned that the impacts of COVID-19 will permanently scar the development of a generation of the world’s most vulnerable children.

Devastating aftershocks of the crisis are putting at least 85 million more children at risk of violence. Millions of parents and caregivers have lost incomes and jobs due to COVID-19, forcing 8 million children into child labour in Asia alone. As many as 1 million girls may drop out of school across sub-Saharan Africa due to teenage pregnancy and school closures. We urgently need to address both the direct health impacts of the virus and the secondary shocks brought about by viral containment measures.

The impact from COVID-19 is threatening to reverse decades of progress in the fight against poverty and income inequalities. World Vision has warned that over 19 million people, including 10 million children, are at risk of famine in 12 of the world’s most fragile countries due to a deadly mix of conflict, the economic impacts of COVID-19, and climate-related natural disasters.