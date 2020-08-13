COVID-19 emergency response - Situation report #16 - 13 August 2020

Key Concerns

We urge the world to stand together with the most vulnerable children to fight COVID-19, especially refugees and the internally displaced.

Devastating aftershocks of the crisis are putting at least 85 million more children at risk of violence. Millions of parents and caregivers have lost incomes and jobs due to COVID-19, forcing 8 million children into child labour in Asia alone. We urgently need to address both the direct health impacts of the virus and the secondary shocks brought about by viral containment measures

Joining hands with faith leaders is critical to strengthen preparedness, behaviour change and protecting children.