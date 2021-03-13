COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan - Phase 3 (11 March 2021)

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Within hours, World Vision launched its largest global emergency response ever in its 70-year history. Working closely with governments, partners, supporters, and communities, World Vision is responding to the impact of COVID-19 in more than 70 countries to limit the spread of the disease and reduce its impact on the world’s most vulnerable children and families.

World Vision’s continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic is more essential than ever. This response plan is itself a response to listening to and learning from communities about the changing dynamics of COVID-19 and its indirect impacts. In phase three of World Vision’s global COVID-19 Response, we will continue to address the immediate and long-term needs of the most vulnerable children and communities, across the rural-urban continuum, in health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods, education, and child protection. In addition, we will play a key role is supporting the community-driven and -based creation and acceptance for vaccinations.