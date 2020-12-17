World + 17 more
COVID-19 emergency response - Asia Pacific Regional situation report #22, 14 December, 2020
Attachments
Key Concerns
Due to a surge of cases in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, the government imposed a full lockdown, restricting movements across the country. World Vision will use its existing resources to conduct small-scale responses to support food and/or cash needs.
Sri Lanka is also experiencing another wave of COVID-19. World Vision is updating its response plans and utilising existing resources to respond to the needs of the communities.
The presence of multi-hazard risks in a global pandemic situation demands COVID-19 preparedness plans to rely heavily on real-time ground data and risk analysis combined with social registries of poor households at risk of hazard exposure to help with geographic prioritisation.